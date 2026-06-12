NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (6/14)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you’d like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you’re looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. At Amkor Technology, your work matters. As the world’s largest U.S.-headquarteredOutsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) provider, they enable the technologies that power everyday life, from AI and data centers to automotive innovation. Their people collaborate globally to solve complex challenges and bring advanced semiconductor technologies tomarket. They’re growing in Arizona with Amkor Technology Arizona, a state‑of‑the‑art facility in Peoria focused on advanced packaging and test technologies. Amkor Arizona is currently hiring for roles across Engineering Operations, Supply Chain, and Facilities, offering opportunities to grow your career while helping shape the future of semiconductors. Find your future here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

4. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

5. 1-800Accountant is hiring an On-Site Call Center Sales Rep. The company wants a professional with sales experience and a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets. 1-800Accountant is not your typical accounting firm. They pride themselves on fostering work/life balance, offering unparalleled opportunities for internal growth, and embracing innovation. Their team enjoys flexibility, competitive compensation, and access to cutting-edge technology. Click here for more information.

6. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

7. Shorty's Sandwich Shop and Catering, a family-owned sandwich shop in Phoenix, is now hiring a part-time Food Preparation Worker to join its fast-paced and team-oriented kitchen. Located on East Broadway Road, the business specializes in preparing large quantities of packaged foods such as sandwiches, salads, wraps, and burritos. This role involves a mix of food prep and sandwich assembly, including washing and slicing produce, preparing meats and pasta salads, and building orders in high volume. No prior experience is required, as training is provided, making it a great opportunity for motivated and reliable individuals looking to grow in a supportive environment. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule with no nights or weekends, along with perks like free meals, weekly pay, employee discounts, and opportunities for advancement within a fun and professional team setting. Learn more here.

8. The Gilbert Job Fair is Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Hosted at the Southeast Regional Library (775 N. Greenfield Rd, Gilbert), this local hiring event focuses on manufacturing, education, and transportation. Click here for more details.

