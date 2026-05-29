NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/31)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. At Amkor Technology, your work matters. As the world’s largest U.S.-headquartered Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) provider, they enable the technologies that power everyday life, from AI and data centers to automotive innovation. Their people collaborate globally to solve complex challenges and bring advanced semiconductor technologies to market. They’re growing in Arizona with Amkor Technology Arizona, a state‑of‑the‑art facility in Peoria focused on advanced packaging and test technologies. Amkor Arizona is currently hiring for roles across Engineering Operations, Supply Chain, and Facilities, offering opportunities to grow your career while helping shape the future of semiconductors. To find your future, click here. Amkor Technology is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. The Phoenix Career Fair is on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Hosted by Career Fair Connection at the Phoenix Marriott, this event connects job seekers with top employers spanning sales, IT, engineering, and healthcare. Pre-registration is available via Eventbrite.

4. The Gilbert Job Fair is Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Hosted at the Southeast Regional Library (775 N. Greenfield Rd, Gilbert), this local hiring event focuses on manufacturing, education, and transportation. Click here for more details.

5. The Nationwide Career Fair is Tuesday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hilton in Phoenix. This career fair is a great recruitment event to connect with top employers in the areas of government, sales, retail, education, information technology, engineering, healthcare, financial services, management, manufacturing, customer service as well as other career paths. For more details, visit eventbrite.com.

6. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

7. 1-800Accountant is hiring an On-Site Call Center Sales Rep. The company wants a professional with sales experience and a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets. 1-800Accountant is not your typical accounting firm. They pride themselves on fostering work/life balance, offering unparalleled opportunities for internal growth, and embracing innovation. Their team enjoys flexibility, competitive compensation, and access to cutting-edge technology. Click here for more information.

8. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is hiring troopers. A trooper patrols highways and/or performs general duty police work in the protection of life and property through the enforcement of laws and ordinances and the prevention of crime. May be assigned to specialized functions including, but not limited to, training, motorcycle patrol, executive security, handling of explosives, hostage negotiations, Special Operations Unit, criminal investigations, paramedic duties, community relations, or administration. Click here for more information.

