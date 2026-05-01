NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/3)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

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1. At Amkor Technology, your work matters. As the world’s largest U.S.-headquartered Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) provider, they enable the technologies that power everyday life, from AI and data centers to automotive innovation. Their people collaborate globally to solve complex challenges and bring advanced semiconductor technologies to market. They’re growing in Arizona with Amkor Technology Arizona, a state‑of‑the‑art facility in Peoria focused on advanced packaging and test technologies. Amkor Arizona is currently hiring for roles across Engineering Operations, Supply Chain, and Facilities, offering opportunities to grow your career while helping shape the future of semiconductors. Find your future here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. Buc-ee's is hosting a mass hiring event from May 5 through May 7, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena, with hiring activities taking place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will focus on filling a variety of full-time positions, including roles in cashiering, deli and food service, grocery, gift merchandise, and janitorial and maintenance. Candidates selected by invitation will have the opportunity to interview for roles that offer weekly pay, comprehensive benefits such as medical, dental, vision, and a 401(k) with company match, as well as generous paid time off. This large-scale hiring effort also highlights opportunities for long-term career growth and advancement within the company. Apply in advance here.

4. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 28, 2026, hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, offering job seekers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with top hiring companies from across the region. This free, in-person event brings together employers from a wide range of industries—including healthcare, technology, finance, retail, and more—allowing candidates to meet face-to-face with hiring managers, make strong first impressions, and potentially interview on the spot. Open to individuals at all career stages, the event is designed for those looking to start fresh or advance their careers, with attendees encouraged to arrive early, come prepared, and take full advantage of the networking and immediate hiring opportunities available. Here is all the info.

5. Grand Canyon University is hosting an in-person faculty hiring event on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Phoenix campus, located at 2600 W. Camelback Rd (Building 71). This event offers qualified candidates the opportunity to meet directly with faculty and recruiters, explore a wide range of teaching roles, and potentially participate in on-site interviews with same-day offers for eligible applicants. Opportunities are available across multiple colleges, including business, education, nursing, engineering, and more, with positions ranging from adjunct and online teaching to full-time faculty roles. Candidates must hold a master’s degree and are encouraged to attend to learn more about career growth, academic opportunities, and the benefits of joining GCU’s expanding educational community. Get the details here.

6. The 27th Annual Phoenix Career Fair, hosted by Diversity Career Group, is set to take place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. This free, in-person hiring event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face and interview with a wide range of local and nationally recognized employers across industries such as sales, healthcare, customer service, technology, finance, and more. Open to candidates of all experience levels, the event features opportunities ranging from entry-level roles to management positions, with many employers offering competitive benefits packages and career advancement potential. Attendees are encouraged to come prepared to interview on the spot and connect directly with hiring managers for immediate opportunities. Leaarn more here.

7. Shorty's Sandwich Shop and Catering, a family-owned sandwich shop in Phoenix, is now hiring a part-time Food Preparation Worker to join its fast-paced and team-oriented kitchen. Located on East Broadway Road, the business specializes in preparing large quantities of packaged foods such as sandwiches, salads, wraps, and burritos. This role involves a mix of food prep and sandwich assembly, including washing and slicing produce, preparing meats and pasta salads, and building orders in high volume. No prior experience is required, as training is provided, making it a great opportunity for motivated and reliable individuals looking to grow in a supportive environment. The position offers a flexible weekday schedule with no nights or weekends, along with perks like free meals, weekly pay, employee discounts, and opportunities for advancement within a fun and professional team setting. Learn more here.

8. Marshalls is hosting a mass hiring event for its Verrado location in Buckeye, Arizona, offering opportunities for retail associates to join the broader TJX Companies team. As part of a Fortune 100 company and a global leader in off-price retail, new hires will play a key role in delivering a positive customer experience by engaging shoppers, maintaining an organized store environment, and supporting merchandising and operational standards. Associates may be cross-trained across multiple areas of the store, handle transactions, promote loyalty programs, and contribute to store safety and loss prevention efforts. Ideal candidates bring strong customer service, communication, and multitasking skills, along with the ability to adapt in a fast-paced retail setting. The position offers a starting pay range of $15.15 to $15.65 per hour, along with a comprehensive benefits package that may include associate discounts, healthcare options, retirement plans, paid leave, and more, depending on eligibility. The hiring event will take place at 1395 North Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ. Learn more here.