NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (5/24)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

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1. West Pharmaceutical Services is looking for a Tooling Engineering Manager in Tempe to lead tooling operations within its medical device manufacturing environment. The position focuses on overseeing tooling engineers and mold makers, driving continuous improvement initiatives, troubleshooting production issues, and managing tooling projects from design through implementation. Candidates should have extensive experience in plastic injection molding, medical device or pharmaceutical manufacturing, and leadership within technical teams. West is seeking someone with strong engineering and problem-solving skills, along with experience in CAD/Solidworks, process improvement, and regulatory compliance. The role also involves managing vendors, supporting production goals, and maintaining a safe and efficient manufacturing environment while contributing to the company’s mission of improving patient lives. Find the details here.

2. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station, situated at 44th and Washington streets. Easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail, attendees will also receive a transit pass for convenience. Parking facilities will be available on-site. No preregistration is necessary to attend. The job fair offers hundreds of positions across various sectors, including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security personnel. Each company may provide different benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs, and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.

3. The Phoenix Job Fair on May 28, 2026, hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, offering job seekers a valuable opportunity to connect directly with top hiring companies from across the region. This free, in-person event brings together employers from a wide range of industries—including healthcare, technology, finance, retail, and more—allowing candidates to meet face-to-face with hiring managers, make strong first impressions, and potentially interview on the spot. Open to individuals at all career stages, the event is designed for those looking to start fresh or advance their careers, with attendees encouraged to arrive early, come prepared, and take full advantage of the networking and immediate hiring opportunities available. Here is all the info.

4. ScanScape is hiring a part-time Retail Scan Associate in Scottsdale, offering flexible hours and competitive pay at $16 per hour. The role involves visiting local retail stores each week to scan product barcodes using a mobile app, helping retailers and brands improve sales performance through data collection. Associates can expect 6–10 hours of work per week across multiple store locations, with responsibilities including display scanning, custom product projects, and meeting weekly deadlines. The position offers workplace independence, paid travel time, sick pay, and 401(k) eligibility with employer matching. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation, and be comfortable with physical activity and technology. More info here.

5. HORIBA is hiring a full-time Field Service Representative in Tempe to support its semiconductor operations in North Phoenix. The role includes installing and maintaining semiconductor equipment, troubleshooting electrical and mechanical systems, performing software diagnostics, and providing customer training and technical support. Candidates should have an associate degree in a technical field, at least five years of semiconductor service experience, and experience working in cleanroom environments. HORIBA is seeking candidates with strong troubleshooting skills, knowledge of optical systems and robotics, and the ability to travel domestically and internationally as needed. The position offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement matching, and educational reimbursement. Here are some details.

6. Hire Standard Staffing is recruiting Remote Benefits Representatives for American Income Life, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities across the U.S. and Canada. The role focuses on meeting with clients virtually to explain and enroll them in family benefit programs, while building long-term customer relationships through online communication tools like Zoom. The company says top performers can earn between $70,000 and $120,000 annually through commissions and residual income, with advancement opportunities based on performance. No prior insurance experience is required, as training and mentorship are provided for candidates who are motivated, personable, and eager to grow in a remote sales and customer service environment. Here are the details.

7. Amazon is hiring for a variety of hourly warehouse and delivery station roles in the Phoenix area, offering competitive pay, flexible schedules, and employee benefits. Positions come with perks such as health coverage, paid time off, parental leave, employee discounts, and Amazon’s Anytime Pay feature, which allows workers to access earned wages after shifts. The company also highlights opportunities for career growth through training, mentorship, and tuition support. Apply now here.

8. CROSSMARK is hiring part-time Retail Merchandisers in Phoenix, offering flexible scheduling and opportunities to work with major retail brands. The role focuses on retail merchandising tasks, store resets, and plan-o-gram execution to help create strong in-store experiences for customers. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation, previous reset and plan-o-gram experience, and daily access to a computer with internet. CROSSMARK provides company training, weekly pay, and benefits for employees working 10 or more hours per week, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) options. Here are the details.