NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (3/29)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

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1. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. These companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Freeport-McMoRan, Plexus Worldwide, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Veyo is now hiring part-time drivers in Phoenix, offering flexible, choose-your-own-hours scheduling along with a $10,000 earnings guarantee and a $1,000 sign-on bonus for qualified drivers. This role allows individuals to use their own vehicle to transport passengers to non-emergency medical appointments throughout the area, making a meaningful impact in the community while earning income. Drivers keep 100% of their earnings, receive weekly direct deposits, and primarily operate during daytime hours between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, a registered and insured 4-door vehicle (2006 or newer), and a smartphone, as well as pass a background check. The position offers a simple process through the Veyo Driver App, where drivers accept trip requests, safely transport passengers, and get paid weekly.

3. Vantage Windows is now hiring Entry-Level Sales Representatives in Phoenix and the East Valley, offering both full-time and part-time opportunities for individuals looking to start or grow a career in sales. As one of the fastest-growing window companies in the Southwest, Vantage Windows specializes in energy-efficient solutions designed for the Arizona climate and is actively building a high-performance team. In this role, representatives will work directly in local neighborhoods, engaging with homeowners, introducing window upgrade solutions, and scheduling in-home consultations for design consultants. No prior sales experience is required, as the company provides professional training and ongoing development. Ideal candidates are motivated, competitive, and coachable, with strong communication skills and a desire to advance into leadership roles. The position offers flexible scheduling, performance-based earning potential with uncapped commissions and bonuses, and a clear path for career growth from entry-level sales to leadership positions. Here is all the info.

4. Sunly Home is now hiring Retail Appointment Setters for both full-time and part-time roles at its Tempe location, with a strong emphasis on in-person hiring. Interested candidates are invited to attend an in-person interview on March 26, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1102 W. Southern Ave., where they can meet the team and learn more about the opportunity. This customer-facing role takes place inside a busy retail environment and involves greeting customers, starting friendly conversations, sharing basic information about solar and roofing solutions, and scheduling in-home consultations. The position offers paid training, flexible scheduling, and clear pathways for advancement into higher-level roles. Ideal candidates are outgoing, reliable, and comfortable engaging with the public, with customer service or sales experience considered a plus. Get more info here.

5. West Pharmaceutical Services is hiring full-time Production Operators at its Tempe facility, offering 12-hour shifts and opportunities to contribute to the production of life-saving medical products used around the world. This three-month assignment includes full-time hours, training, benefits, and a $2,000 completion bonus, with the potential for extension or permanent employment based on performance and business needs. Production Operators work on the manufacturing line inspecting, assembling, and packaging parts to meet strict quality standards, operating production equipment, maintaining safe and organized workstations, and communicating with production leadership about equipment issues or product quality concerns. The role requires a high school diploma or GED, the ability to follow safety and quality procedures, and the physical capability to lift and move materials as needed. No prior experience is required, though familiarity with medical device manufacturing, ISO standards, or cGMP practices is considered a plus. Here are the details.

6. Buc-ee's is now hiring a full-time Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager in Goodyear ahead of its highly anticipated store opening in summer 2026. The role offers $25 per hour along with competitive benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance, three weeks of paid time off, and a 401(k) plan with a 100% company match up to 6%. The Assistant Gift/Merchandise Manager will support the Merchandise Manager in leading a high-performing retail team responsible for receiving, stocking, and merchandising Buc-ee’s signature gift items while ensuring a clean, friendly, and well-stocked shopping experience for customers. Responsibilities include training and motivating staff, managing inventory and product displays, overseeing scheduling and labor budgets, maintaining visual presentation standards, and assisting with store operations and audits. Ideal candidates have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, at least three years of retail management experience, strong math and organizational skills, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. The position also offers opportunities for career growth within the company. Learn more here.

7. American Panel Solutions (AMPS), a Corning Company, is hiring and looking to add motivated talent to its growing team. As a leader in innovative glass and panel technologies, AMPS offers opportunities across production, quality control, engineering, and logistics, supporting industries that are shaping the future. Employees benefit from competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and clear paths for career growth within a safety-focused, supportive work environment. Whether candidates are experienced professionals or seeking a fresh start, American Panel Solutions provides the training, tools, and culture needed to build a rewarding career while creating products that make a real impact. Get all the details here.

8. Transdev is growing in Phoenix and looking for new team members to join its mission of shaping the future of transportation. As the largest private-sector provider of multiple modes of transit in North America, Transdev employs more than 32,000 professionals dedicated to making transportation safer, more sustainable, and more efficient. The company is currently hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, diesel technicians, and tire handlers, among others. With a strong commitment to innovation and employee growth, Transdev offers opportunities for individuals ready to drive their careers forward. Learn more here.

