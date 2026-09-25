NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/27)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.



At Amkor Technology, your work matters. As the world's largest U.S.-headquartered Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test provider, Amkor enables the technologies that power everyday life, from AI and data centers to automotive innovation. Its people collaborate globally to solve complex challenges and bring advanced semiconductor technologies to market. The company is growing in Arizona with Amkor Technology Arizona, a state-of-the-art facility in Peoria focused on advanced packaging and test technologies. Amkor Arizona is currently hiring for roles across engineering operations, supply chain and facilities, offering opportunities to grow your career while helping shape the future of semiconductors. Find your future here. Best Companies AZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

Six East Valley cities are teaming up for the first annual Elevate East Valley Workforce Hiring Event on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center. Apache Junction, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tempe are collaborating to bring employers from across the region together with local job seekers, with openings for all skill levels. The event is free and hosted with ARIZONA@WORK. Bring copies of your resume and dress to interview. Get the details here.

The Arizona State Fair is hiring for its 2026 run, which opens Oct. 1 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 1 at the fairgrounds in Phoenix. Openings span nearly every department: ticket sellers and takers, parking, guest services, general labor, entries clerks, security, and EMTs and paramedics. Skilled trades are needed too, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters and heavy equipment operators. The fair says it's hiring for both seasonal work and full-time careers with full benefits, and it's also recruiting interns through Nov. 13. Apply here.

Phoenix Sky Harbor will host its next job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easy to reach by bus and Valley Metro Rail, and parking is available. No preregistration is required. Participating employers include American Airlines, HMSHost, Paradies, Worldwide Flight Services and Bags Inc. They're hiring customer service agents, CDL drivers, baggage handlers, ramp agents, cooks, baristas, cabin cleaners and more. Benefits vary by company but may include health insurance, 401(k) plans and flight benefits. Learn more here.

West Valley job seekers can meet employers face to face at the Goodyear Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Goodyear Recreation Campus, 420 S. Estrella Parkway. The free event is hosted by ARIZONA@WORK Maricopa County and is open to candidates at all experience levels. Another West Valley option follows a week later, with the Avondale Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. See the full event list here.

Job seekers are invited to the Phoenix Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event puts candidates face to face with recruiters across a broad range of industries. Fall is a strong hiring window, since many employers are filling fourth-quarter openings and building their staffing plans for early 2027. Registration is free for job seekers. More details here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.