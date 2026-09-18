NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/20)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.



Looking for a new job or maybe a second job with a really flexible schedule? You have to check out Instant Care of Arizona, now offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus! Part-time, full-time, 2nd job openings for non-medical caregivers. You determine your availability and the hours you'd like to work. Paid training and no experience necessary! If you're looking for a rewarding job where you feel valued every day, look no further! Get more info here. Instant Care of Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor.

Air2O is at the forefront of HVAC innovation, specializing in advanced custom, evaporative cooling solutions that are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Known for their cutting-edge technology, Air2O systems are used worldwide in commercial and industrial applications in data centers, health care, indoor agriculture and semiconductor manufacturing making them standout in the construction and contractor trades. As a member of the team, you’ll work on the latest cooling technology that not only enhances comfort but also significantly reduces environmental impact. Air2O offers opportunities in Engineering, Electrical, Advanced Manufacturing and HVAC. Learn more here.

BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

West Valley job seekers can meet employers face to face at the Surprise Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Surprise Regional Library. The free event has openings for all skill levels. Employers are hiring across healthcare and social services, manufacturing, law enforcement, education, retail, transportation and warehousing, and more. Bring copies of your resume. Get the details here.

Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. Hosted by RecruitMilitary and DAV, the free event connects job seekers with employers including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Bank of America, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CVS Health. Enter at Gate 3, and parking is free in Lot E2. Register in advance here.

The Arizona State Fair is hiring for its 2026 run, which opens Oct. 1 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 1 at the fairgrounds. Openings span nearly every department: ticket sellers and takers, parking, guest services, general labor, entries clerks, security, and EMTs and paramedics. Skilled trades are needed too, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters and heavy equipment operators. The fair says it's hiring for both seasonal work and full-time careers with full benefits, and it's also recruiting interns through Nov. 13. Apply here.

Job seekers are invited to the Phoenix Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North. Hosted by Best Hire Career Fairs, the free event puts candidates face to face with recruiters across a broad range of industries. Fall is a strong hiring window, since many employers are filling fourth-quarter openings and building their staffing plans for early 2027. Registration is free for job seekers. More details here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

