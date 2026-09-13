NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/13)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Join a Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Company – Northern Trust is Hiring in Tempe & Phoenix! Want to work for one of Fortune’s 2026 World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is a 20 consecutive year winner! They are hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their Tempe Operating Center and Wealth Management offices. They have opportunities across the Phoenix Metro Area in operations, vendor management, audit, HR, technology, as well as many client servicing roles. Apply for entry level analyst roles to gain operations experience within their Asset Servicing business unit or associate roles within their Wealth Management offices where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust employee, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! More info here.

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2. The Arizona State Fair is hiring for its 2026 run, which opens Oct. 1 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 1 at the fairgrounds. Openings include ticket sellers and takers, parking, guest services, general labor, entries clerks, security, and EMTs and paramedics. Skilled trades are needed too, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters and heavy equipment operators. The fair says it's hiring for both seasonal work and full-time careers with full benefits, and it's also recruiting interns through Nov. 13. Apply here.

3. Maricopa County Elections is hiring paid temporary workers ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Roles include poll workers, ballot processors, signature verification clerks, hotline representatives, warehouse drivers, ballot couriers and technical support staff. Pay starts at $15.15 an hour and varies by position. Applicants must be registered Arizona voters, poll workers must be at least 18, and some roles require a background check or a valid driver's license. Speaking both Spanish and English is a plus. Learn more and apply here.

4. The 27th Annual Phoenix Career Fair, hosted by Diversity Career Group, is Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix North, 10220 N. Metro Parkway. The free event offers sit-down interviews with hiring managers from nationally recognized companies. Openings span sales, IT, retail, customer service, tech, education, manufacturing, finance and more. It's open to entry-level candidates, recent graduates and experienced professionals. Organizers recommend bringing at least 12 copies of your resume, and professional dress is required. Register here.

5. Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale. Hosted by RecruitMilitary and DAV, the free event connects job seekers with employers including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Department of Transportation, Bank of America, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CVS Health. Register in advance here and bring copies of your resume.

6. Phoenix Sky Harbor will host its next job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easy to reach by bus and Valley Metro Rail, and parking is available. No preregistration is required. Participating employers include American Airlines, HMSHost, Paradies, Worldwide Flight Services and Bags Inc. They're hiring customer service agents, CDL drivers, baggage handlers, ramp agents, cooks, baristas, cabin cleaners and more. Learn more here.

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