NOW HIRING: 6 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (10/4)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 6 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

1. Rummel Construction is a 100% employee-owned heavy civil contractor and a proud ESS Companies brand that has been delivering exceptional civil construction services across the Southwest since 1996. With expertise in earthmoving, mass excavation, mine development, infrastructure, and large-scale site development, Rummel combines industry-leading equipment with the dedication and expertise of its employee-owners to deliver safe, efficient, and innovative solutions. Driven by a culture of safety, integrity, accountability, and continuous improvement, Rummel invests heavily in the growth and success of its people. By building critical infrastructure and developing the region's communities, Rummel continues to make a lasting impact across Arizona and the Southwest while setting the standard for operational excellence. They are now hiring in Phoenix & Tucson for the following: Project Management & Engineering, Construction Operations & Field Leadership, Safety, Heavy Equipment Maintenance, Equipment Operators & Skilled Trades, and more. Learn more here. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. The Phoenix Zoo is hiring part-time seasonal Park Ranger Assistants for ZooLights, which runs from November to mid-January. The job pays $18.50 an hour. Park Ranger Assistants help manage the parking lots, provide a safety presence at ZooLights venues, reunite lost guests with their groups and answer visitors' questions. The zoo is also hiring part-time seasonal Exhibit Guides at the same $18.50 hourly rate. Exhibit Guides talk with visitors and share the zoo's conservation stories. See current openings here.

3. The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is staffing up for its annual Christmas at the Princess event. Seasonal openings include customer service supervisors, ice rink referees, signature characters and mascots, Santa's elf ambassadors, event staff, parking staff, barbacks, concessions attendants and concessions bartenders. Positions run through Jan. 10. All roles require open availability on evenings, weekends and holidays. Perks include free meals at the on-site employee restaurant and employee discounts at the resort and at Accor hotels worldwide. Apply here.

4. The Phoenix DREAM Job Fair returns Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Copper Room at GateWay Community College. The event focuses on inclusive hiring. It connects employers with job seekers living with disabilities, veterans, college students, young people and other underserved candidates. To help candidates prepare, a Pre-DREAM workshop runs one week earlier, on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location. It offers mock interviews with real employers, resume reviews from professional writers and connections to groups that provide professional clothing. Register here.

5. ARIZONA@WORK has two more job fairs on the calendar this month. The West Valley Job Fair is Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Employers include ThredUp and the Department of Corrections, so bring a copy of your resume. In the East Valley, the Mesa Job Fair is Thursday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagles Community Center. Employers there will represent education, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government and transportation. Get details on the West Valley fair here and the Mesa fair here.

6. Thinking about a career in sales? The Phoenix/Scottsdale Career Fair is Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. It focuses on professional sales and management roles, and job seekers meet directly with hiring managers. Hosted by United Career Fairs, the event takes place at the Hampton Inn & Suites Phoenix/Scottsdale. Employers will be recruiting for business development, account management, retail sales, outside sales and inside sales. More details here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.