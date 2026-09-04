NOW HIRING: 5 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (9/6)

Looking for a new career or just something part-time for some quick cash? Here are 5 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more job resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair.

If your company is looking to hire, send your submissions to share@abc15.com, and you may be featured!

1. Do you enjoy working nights and having flexibility in your days? Then join us for an onsite hiring event at Mayo Clinic in Arizona focused on Registered Nurses, Night Shift, and Seasonal Float positions across our inpatient areas on Thursday, September 10th, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You will have the opportunity to meet with our hiring managers and learn more about our expansion and growth and why we are the No. 1 place to work in Arizona. Space is limited, but all applications will be reviewed. A minimum of 6 months of RN experience is required for Medical-Surgical opportunities. A minimum of 1 year of RN experience is required for all other nursing units. Learn more here. The Mayo Clinic is an ABC15 sponsor.

2. Build Your Future with Arizona’s Best Companies! Looking for a career with a company that values its people and offers real opportunity for growth? BestCompaniesAZ is spotlighting top award-winning employers across Arizona that are hiring now in high-demand fields including sales, customer service, finance, technology, engineering, skilled trades, engineering, HR, healthcare, and more. Many of these companies have been recognized as Top Workplaces, Great Places to Work, and Arizona’s Most Admired Companies—and they’re all committed to creating strong, inclusive workplace cultures. From industry leaders like Amkor Technology, Northern Trust, KUBRA, Donor Network, Rummel Construction, Freeport-McMoRan, LAVIDGE, Plexus Worldwide, Fennemore, Achieve, Raytheon, Air2o, Habitat for Humanity, Solari, UMOM and USAA you’ll find opportunities that offer career development and internal mobility, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, and a chance to make a real difference in your community! Whether you're a recent grad, changing careers, or looking to advance, now is the perfect time to explore opportunities with Arizona’s top employers. Explore featured companies and apply today. BestCompaniesAZ is an ABC15 sponsor.

3. Get face time with multiple companies looking to hire at the West Valley Job Fair, happening September 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Some of the businesses expected to be in attendance include ThredUp, M3 Freight Solutions, and the Department of Corrections. The event will be held at 3406 N. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031. Be sure to dress professionally and bring copies of your resume! Learn more here.

4. Veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and members of the Guard and Reserve are invited to connect with employers at the Phoenix Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305. Hosted by RecruitMilitary, the free event gives job seekers the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring companies from a variety of industries, explore thousands of available jobs, and interview with employers looking to hire military talent. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance here and bring copies of their resume.

5. The U.S. Secret Service is recruiting Special Agents in Arizona, offering a starting salary ranging from $48,854 to $118,204 annually, along with a potential $40,000 recruitment incentive for eligible applicants. Special Agents serve in a dual mission of conducting criminal investigations involving financial crimes and providing protective services for national leaders and major security events. Candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, possess a valid driver's license, meet physical and security requirements, and be willing to complete extensive federal law enforcement training and accept assignments throughout the U.S. and abroad. Learn more here.