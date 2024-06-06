‘Super Scoopers’ make their way to Arizona in wildfire fight

MESA, AZ — ABC15 is digging deeper into how firefighters keep fires from spreading in Arizona during wildfire season.

We got a sneak peek at the CL-415, also known as the Super Scooper, which is one of the most unique planes in the firefighting arsenal.

Our story takes a look inside the plane and how it’s able to be so effective and keep fires small before they get big.

Watch the full story in the video player above.