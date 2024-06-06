Watch Now
‘Super Scoopers’ make their way to Arizona in wildfire fight

Unique aircraft can scoop up to 1,600 gallons of water from lakes and other water sources to help fight fires
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jun 05, 2024

MESA, AZ — ABC15 is digging deeper into how firefighters keep fires from spreading in Arizona during wildfire season.

We got a sneak peek at the CL-415, also known as the Super Scooper, which is one of the most unique planes in the firefighting arsenal.

Our story takes a look inside the plane and how it’s able to be so effective and keep fires small before they get big.

