Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Actions

Pius Fire prompts camper evacuations near Bear Canyon Lake

The wildfire is burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, about 25 miles northeast of Payson.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office is evacuating campers from the Bear Canyon Lake area as the wildfire grows nearby.
Pius Fire KAFF.jpg
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 08, 2024

Evacuations are in place for campers in northern Arizona due to the Pius Fire which sparked Monday afternoon.

The wildfire is burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, about 25 miles northeast of Payson.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, evacuations were ordered for campers in the Bear Canyon Lake area.

ABC15 is working to get more information on the fire size, containment, and evacuations.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen