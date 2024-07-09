Pius Fire prompts camper evacuations near Bear Canyon Lake
The wildfire is burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, about 25 miles northeast of Payson.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office is evacuating campers from the Bear Canyon Lake area as the wildfire grows nearby.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jul 08, 2024
Evacuations are in place for campers in northern Arizona due to the Pius Fire which sparked Monday afternoon.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, evacuations were ordered for campers in the Bear Canyon Lake area.
ABC15 is working to get more information on the fire size, containment, and evacuations.
