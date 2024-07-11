Man accused of impersonating firefighter, falsely telling residents to evacuate in Congress

CONGRESS, AZ — A man in Yavapai County is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a firefighter and telling residents to evacuate because of a wildfire, which was not the case.

On Wednesday night, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was notified about someone who was going around neighborhoods in Congress impersonating a Yarnell firefighter and telling residents they needed to evacuate.

It reportedly happened while real firefighters were battling the Hillside Fire north of Congress adjacent to the Ghost Town Mine.

Officials say evacuations were not ordered for those specific neighborhoods and the incident caused a panic in town.

Residents identified the impersonator as Patrick Parent, who is known to deputies. When deputies went to Parent's address they spotted him driving down the street and pulled him over.

Parent was taken into custody and deputies found Yarnell fire clothing, wildland fire pants, and a hardhat with a lamp which was described to deputies by the neighbors.

Home surveillance video was viewed by deputies which allegedly shows Parent at homes ringing the doorbells and announcing "fire department."

While in custody, deputies say they noticed signs of impairment.

Parent was booked on several charges including DUI (pending blood alcohol results), impersonating a public servant, criminal nuisance, and disorderly conduct.

YCSO reminds everyone that any evacuation notices will come from YCSO through proper channels or by personnel directly.