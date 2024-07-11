Watch Now
Residences in Congress on SET status due to 'Hillside Fire'

Fire is reportedly 100 acres
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 10, 2024

CONGRESS, AZ — Residences in Congress are on SET status due to the Hillside Fire.

Officials say five homes are threatened at this time and just over 40 residences near Ghost Town Road are impacted by the SET evacuation status.

Officials say high winds are driving the fire. The fire has reportedly burned 100 acres.

Congress is located approximately 16 miles north of Wickenburg.

