Inside the Rodeo-Chediski burn scars 20 years later

Saturday marks 20 years since the Rodeo-Chediski wildfire burned through parts of the Heber-Overgaard area.

The fire was given the nickname "The Monster" and it would go on to be the largest wildfire in the state for years to come.

Today, the burn scars of the Rodeo-Chediski fire are still seen in parts of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Parts of the landscape are filling with Junipers, and the recovery of the Ponderosa Pines are still happening.

“I remember climbing up that lookout tower, and just as far as eye can see, can just see fire,” said Matthew Bullmore, who was just a few years into his firefighting career when the fire started.

The Rodeo fire spread fast, burning 9,000 acres in just three hours. Five days later the Rodeo fire would merge with the Chediski fire, which was started near Heber, Arizona, by a woman who started a signal fire after getting lost in the woods.

The final numbers of the Rodeo-Chedeski fire were staggering; $43 million to control the fire, 6,600 fire personnel, 460,182 total acres destroyed and 491 structures burned.

Nearly 50,000 residents of Showlow, Linden, Clay Springs and Pinedale were evacuated.

On June 20 alone, the fire burned nearly 71,000 acres.

Firefighters saved over 2,000 homes.

Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. was part of the Rodeo-Chediski Task Force put in place and recalls leaving his family to help.

“I did 23 years in the fire department and I never seen anything like that,” he said.

The Navajo County Board of Supervisor's made a proclamation earlier this week to declare June 2022 as the "20 Year Remembrance of the Rodeo-Chediski Fire".

The proclamation states, "Today we look back and acknowledge the hundreds of fire personnel, law enforcement, county staff and volunteers that supported the first responders, evacuees and Emergency Operations Center. We also acknowledge our resilient citizens of Navajo County."

“We will never forget the valor of the first responders who put their lives on the line to preserve the lives and homes of their neighbors. We will never forget the volunteers who opened shelters, the teams who relayed information day by day. We are stronger together. We are better together,” wrote Navajo County officials in a Facebook post.