VIDEOS: Severe storms move across the Valley Monday evening

Storms brought dust, rain, and winds
David Dean captured a tree blown down in Peoria. Viewer discretion is advised for language.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 03, 2022
A severe storm moved through the Valley Monday evening. Tens of thousands of customers were left without power.

LIVE UPDATES: Storms with dust, rain, wind pummel parts of the Valley

Viewers have shared various weather videos with ABC15.

Take a look at each of the videos below for close-up storm views.

Queen Creek dust - Carol Springer

Queen Creek dust by Carol Springer

Huge dust wall at Queen Creek/Higley

Huge dust wall at Queen Creek and Higley roads

Huge dust wall at Queen Creek/Higley

Another video of a huge dust wall at Queen Creek and Higley roads

Prescott hail - Jody K

Hail in Prescott captured by Jody K

Hail east of Williams - Kim Wickenheisser

Hail east of Williams by Kim Wickenheisser

Tree down in Sun City - Vickie Kirsch

Sun City tree down video by Vickie Kirsch

Dust in North Peoria - Jodi Richards

North Peoria dust video by Jodi Richards

Weather in Arrowhead - Tiffany Tapp

Arrowhead weather video by Tiffany Tapp

Hail in Lakeside - Dan Masters

Lakeside, Arizona video of hail by Dan Masters

Storm coverage in Prescott Valley - Sandy Gardner

Prescott Valley storm as captured by Sandy Gardner

Dust storm near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road

Dust storm near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria

