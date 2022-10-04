VIDEOS: Severe storms move across the Valley Monday evening

A severe storm moved through the Valley Monday evening. Tens of thousands of customers were left without power.
LIVE UPDATES: Storms with dust, rain, wind pummel parts of the Valley
Viewers have shared various weather videos with ABC15.
Take a look at each of the videos below for close-up storm views.
Queen Creek dust - Carol Springer
Huge dust wall at Queen Creek/Higley
Huge dust wall at Queen Creek/Higley
Prescott hail - Jody K
Hail east of Williams - Kim Wickenheisser
Tree down in Sun City - Vickie Kirsch
Dust in North Peoria - Jodi Richards
Weather in Arrowhead - Tiffany Tapp
Hail in Lakeside - Dan Masters
Storm coverage in Prescott Valley - Sandy Gardner
Dust storm near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road
