VIDEOS: Severe storms move across the Valley Monday evening

A severe storm moved through the Valley Monday evening. Tens of thousands of customers were left without power.

LIVE UPDATES: Storms with dust, rain, wind pummel parts of the Valley

Viewers have shared various weather videos with ABC15.

Take a look at each of the videos below for close-up storm views.

Queen Creek dust - Carol Springer

Huge dust wall at Queen Creek/Higley

Prescott hail - Jody K

Hail east of Williams - Kim Wickenheisser

Tree down in Sun City - Vickie Kirsch

Dust in North Peoria - Jodi Richards

Weather in Arrowhead - Tiffany Tapp

Hail in Lakeside - Dan Masters

Storm coverage in Prescott Valley - Sandy Gardner

Dust storm near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road