Approximately 82,000 without power as dust storm sweeps into Valley

Outages are reported in areas across the Valley
@K3V1N shared this video on Twitter of dust blocking visibility near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 03, 2022
PHOENIX — Tens of thousands of customers were left without power as a dust storm moved through the Valley Monday.

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, approximately 82,000 customers were left without power in the Valley.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 5:00 p.m. Monday, about 56,000 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, about 26,000 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

