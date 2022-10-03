Approximately 82,000 without power as dust storm sweeps into Valley

PHOENIX — Tens of thousands of customers were left without power as a dust storm moved through the Valley Monday.

LIVE UPDATES: Dust, wind, rain sweep into the Valley

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, approximately 82,000 customers were left without power in the Valley.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 5:00 p.m. Monday, about 56,000 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, about 26,000 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

RELATED: RADAR CONDITIONS

For the latest weather conditions, click here.