LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest.

5:18 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert until 5:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Mesa AZ, Chandler AZ and Gilbert AZ until 5:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/IQ08aaE58B — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 4, 2022

4:50 p.m.

Thousands of APS and SRP customers are without power as a strong storm pushes through the Valley.

4:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issues a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 5:30 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale--Goodyear, AZ and I-10 near Casa Grande, AZ and I-10 near Eloy, AZ and I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/QwWaYB0Zus — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 3, 2022

4:08 p.m.

A dust storm is moving towards Loop 202 in the East Valley.

The dust storm is moving toward the L-202 in the East Valley.



Do NOT drive into this; if you're caught in it, pull over, turn off your lights and wait for it to pass.#azwx #pullasidestayalive #Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/cSeK6EC9NV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 3, 2022

4:07 p.m.

Cars had to pull off to the side of the roadway as a dust storm caused low visibility near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

4:06 p.m.

Areas in north Phoenix are beginning to see damage from strong winds in the area.

4:05 p.m.

A dust storm can be seen approaching near Surprise City Hall.

The dust storm has rolled into Surprise. See conditions at City Hall at https://t.co/PUaVaKFyl4



Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If you're caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights & keep your foot off the brake. pic.twitter.com/CI4QhzlNJq — City of Surprise (@AZSurprise) October 3, 2022

3:47 p.m.

A dust storm approached Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

The dust storm is also rolling down L-101 in north Phoenix.



Do NOT drive into this; if you're caught in it, pull over, turn off your lights and wait for it to pass.#azwx #pullasidestayalive pic.twitter.com/mF9Td9sb1c — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 3, 2022

3:39 p.m.

Dust storm warning for various parts of the Valley, 1/4 mile visibility expected in areas along with 50 mph wind gusts.

Dust Storm Warning until 4:15pm for Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown Waddell, Laveen, Cashion and Sun City.



1/4 mile visibility expected in these areas along with 50 mph wind gusts. @abc15 #azwx — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) October 3, 2022

3:37 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 for I-10 near Avondale, Goodyear and areas near I-17, US60 near Phoenix and Mesa.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale--Goodyear, AZ and I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/AHLisq1icS — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 3, 2022

3:27 p.m.

A special weather statement was issued for Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale until 4 p.m. for 40 mph winds.