LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

A dust storm warning has been issued for various parts of the Valley, including low visibility.
A dust storm warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. Monday as storms approach from the south.
Dust storms heads for the Valley
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 20:19:04-04

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest.

5:18 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning continues for Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert until 5:30 p.m.

4:50 p.m.

Thousands of APS and SRP customers are without power as a strong storm pushes through the Valley.

4:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issues a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m.

4:08 p.m.

A dust storm is moving towards Loop 202 in the East Valley.

4:07 p.m.

Cars had to pull off to the side of the roadway as a dust storm caused low visibility near 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

4:06 p.m.

Areas in north Phoenix are beginning to see damage from strong winds in the area.

4:05 p.m.

A dust storm can be seen approaching near Surprise City Hall.

3:47 p.m.

A dust storm approached Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

3:39 p.m.

Dust storm warning for various parts of the Valley, 1/4 mile visibility expected in areas along with 50 mph wind gusts.

3:37 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 for I-10 near Avondale, Goodyear and areas near I-17, US60 near Phoenix and Mesa.

3:27 p.m.

A special weather statement was issued for Phoenix, Glendale and Scottsdale until 4 p.m. for 40 mph winds.

