Texas woman helps people in Arizona and 8 other states get vaccine appointments

Finding a vaccine appointment can be frustrating if you don’t know where to look, how to register, or how to find an appointment. One woman is fighting the frustration by helping people find vaccines in nine different states.

Texas resident Theresa Kauffman tells ABC15 that she has helped more than 20 people find vaccine appointments including family in Arizona, friends, and strangers.

“It’s very exciting. It's like when you find that appointment, it's like winning a little lottery ticket,” said Kauffman.

Kauffman is from Arizona and has family across the state, including her parents who she helped book appointments.

“I think one thing is check all available sources,” said Kauffman. "Check and see every single website that you might be eligible to sign up for, sign up for it; Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, everything you can find, county health departments, everything.”

Kauffman believes persistence will help.

“Don’t give up, If you see they’re fully booked in Arizona, go back an hour later. I notice sometimes more vaccines are released in an hour; it's updated all the time.”

Kauffman has also helped strangers, including an ABC15 viewer who was struggling to get an appointment.

After Kauffman found an appointment, the viewer tweeted a statement saying that she thought Kauffman was an angel.

Twitter

"You are an Angel Superwoman, queen of the Universe," the viewer tweeted.