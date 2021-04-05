State-run coronavirus vaccination site to open at WestWorld in Scottsdale on April 22

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A new state-run coronavirus vaccination site is opening later this month in Scottsdale.

Arizona Department of Health Services announced Monday that WestWorld exhibition center in Scottsdale would open as a vaccine site on April 22.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the capacity to offer up to 10,000 appointments per day. They will begin with up to 4,000 appointments per day when they first open.

ADHS says the site is a partnership between ADHS, Cigna, the City of Scottsdale, and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. Cigna will be handling day-to-day operations, staffing, and pharmacy services.

Registration for appointments at state-run sites can be done at podvaccine.azdhs.gov, or by calling 844-542-8201.

Arizonans 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

New appointment slots are added every Friday at 11 a.m., ADHS says.

State Farm Stadium's vaccine site, now operating during overnight hours only, will be moving to Gila River Arena, an indoor site nearby, later this month. The Chandler-Gilbert Community College site also moved to an indoor site, opening at the Dexcom warehouse Monday morning.