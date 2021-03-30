State Farm Stadium experiencing long lines after multiple issues

GLENDALE, AZ — State health officials say they are experiencing long lines outside the largest vaccination site, citing multiple issues on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Tuesday that there were long lines as a result of a 2 p.m. shift change, a supply issue, and the heat.

In an email, a spokesperson wrote, “According to our folks at the site, it's mainly the result of the 2 p.m. shift change and should moderate once the incoming crew gets up to speed. They're staffed well. A lesser issue involves the vaccine supply chain between pharmacy and vaccination area -- short-term gap in supply that's been addressed.”

ABC15 has been out at the site since mid-morning, and has seen the lines grow.

Typical wait for the vaccine is 30 to 45 minutes.



Today it took me nearly 20 minutes to reach the entrance. The line is constantly moving, but slow right now.

Along with those reasons, the state says heat was an issue today, “One other challenge mentioned is equipment in the heat. iPads have to be changed out frequently, adding a step to the process. That’s one reason for moving away from heat-of-the-day appointments and eventually moving SFS and every site indoors. Meanwhile, they are expanding the serpentine to get more traffic off the street.”

The state also said that they were fully staffed on Tuesday, and it was not an issue.

People waiting in the line tell ABC15 reporter Nicole Grigg they have waited 45 minutes, and they’re still more than a half-mile away from the vaccine entrance. Many people in line also pointed out that there is no bathroom access at the location for those who are waiting for a long period of time.

One woman was a half mile away still, took 45 minutes to get to that point.

Lots of people shaking their heads. I can see the frustration.

Some have told ABC15 they have left because the lines were too long, but you have to get the shot within 24 hours of your appointment or you’ll be considered a "no show."

State Farm Stadium will be moving to overnight hours over the weekend because of the heat.

The hours will change to 5 p.m. - 9 a.m. until they find an indoor location.