State adding additional staff to meet high demand at state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites

Additional personnel is being added to meet the high demand at state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites, the governor's office announced Wednesday.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 31, 2021
PHOENIX — Additional workers are being added to meet the high demand at state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

In a press release, Governor Ducey's office said the additional people will make sure that staffing needs are met during all shifts and shift changes.

On Tuesday, state health officials said they were experiencing long lines outside State Farm Stadium, citing multiple issues including a 2 p.m. shift change, a supply issue, and the heat.

Ducey says state staff members are stepping up to supplement existing paid staff and volunteers at vaccine sites. Nearly 90 additional National Guard personnel will also join the vaccination effort on Thursday.

Officials say Arizona is also adding additional paid staff at vaccine sites.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) is in the process of implementing the following changes, which they say will speed up lines at the state-run sites:

  • Closely monitoring throughput and wait times to rapidly implement adjustments and countermeasures;
  • Adding 30 additional paid staff per shift;
  • Moving to a paid staffing model for the majority of staff;
  • Working to reduce no-shows of people signed up to volunteer and stabilize volunteer participation levels;
  • Opening more slots for volunteers to improve volunteer yield;
  • Reducing volunteer shifts from 8 hours to 6 hours when the new overnight hours of operation begin at State Farm Stadium on April 4 at 5 p.m.;
  • Partnering with companies and organizations to increase volunteer yield;
  • Requiring patients to arrive closer to their scheduled appointment time — the site will no longer accept patients arriving more than 2 hours prior to their scheduled appointment times;
  • Improving traffic control in and around the state vaccine site; and
  • Adding a new separate entrance for staff and volunteers

At 11 a.m. every Friday, ADHS makes appointments available at state-run sites for the following week.

Registration for these and many other sites is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

