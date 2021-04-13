Maricopa County working to substitute COVID-19 vaccines after recommended J&J pause

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Department of Health is recommending the pause of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine distribution after the CDC and FDA released the same recommendation Tuesday morning.

"The primary goal is to understand all of the information available and to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for this rare adverse event and can recognize and manage this unique type of blood clot. It is important for the public to know that this rare blood clot has not been reported following receipt of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines," Maricopa County officials said in a statement.

The county says it is working with partners to substitute other vaccine brands to keep scheduled vaccine appointments as planned.

Maricopa County says it is awaiting "further guidance from the CDC, FDA and Arizona Department of Health Services and will communicate as soon as more information is available."

ABC15 is working to find out if other locations that distribute the J&J vaccine will be switching brands or pausing vaccinations.

So far, the City of Sedona said it is canceling its J&J vaccine event Tuesday due to the recommendations.

A Pima County event in Coolidge on Tuesday has also been canceled, and officials are urging those with a "Johnson & Johnson vaccine scheduled today with another provider in Pinal County, please check with them before traveling to your appointment."

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine clinic at Coolidge is canceled today. The CDC is recommending a pause in administering this vaccine. See FDA/CDC statement. More information will be forthcoming on rescheduling or other vaccine choices. https://t.co/r8V72ZOZTg — Pinal County AZ 🌵 (@PinalCounty) April 13, 2021

According to tweets from the FDA, six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the J&J vaccine. So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 response team coordinator Jeff Zients said that the FDA's decision "will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan."

