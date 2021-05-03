COVID-19 vaccination event coming to Maryvale community this week

MARYVALE, AZ — Volunteers have spent the past two weekends going door to door in Maryvale to let people know that there will be a vaccine event in their community this Wednesday.

Maricopa County Public Health, University of Arizona College of Public Health, Valley Interfaith Project and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School are working together to offer a free, walk-in event for some of the lowest vaccinated zip codes.

FULL COVERAGE: COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

Vaccination rates are increasing in harder hit zip codes, including in Maryvale. In the 85031 zip code, vaccinations per capita have nearly doubled since April 1st, but ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer says while that's impressive, the zip code is still well behind predominantly White zip codes and even other minority zip codes.

John Lemoine with the Valley Interfaith Project tells ABC15 in two Saturdays, volunteers were able to knock on 860 doors, and speak directly to more than 650 people in both English and Spanish.

“One of the reasons that we picked this area is because of the low access of being able to get the vaccine and because many of people that live in the zip code, don’t have access to web, have a problem with getting an appointment on the phone,” said Lemoine.

The vaccine events will be on May 5, May 12, and May 19 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

People 18 years of age and older

WHAT TO BRING:

A form of ID such as driver’s license, passport, Matricula Consular, Birth Certificate, or Military ID card.

WHERE:

St. Vincent de Paul Church & School

3130 N 51st Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85031

(Entrance will be the North parking lot from Osborn Rd.)

An appointment is recommended, but not needed. You can call 2-1-1 ext. 271 to make an appointment.

