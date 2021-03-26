ADHS expects to make over 80,000 vaccine appointments available at 11 a.m. Friday

The Arizona Department of Health Services is expected to make over 80,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to Arizonans at 11 a.m. Friday.

ADHS said it will be making nearly 83,000 appointments available at the state-run vaccination sites available throughout Arizona that includes the new state-supported vaccination site at the Yuma Convention Center in Yuma County.

At 11 a.m. Friday, nearly 83,000 appointments will be available for next week at state vaccination sites. Online scheduling is available at https://t.co/JID1GqFfYI, and telephone assistance is available at 844.542.8201. pic.twitter.com/Cy5Fed9CGr — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 26, 2021

Here is a breakdown of the vaccine appointments available starting at 11 AM Friday. •State Farm Stadium: 38,540

•Phoenix Muni: 13,980

•UArizona: 8,150

•Chandler-Gilbert CC: 10,200

•Yuma Convention Center: 6,300@abc15 — Cameron Polom ABC (@cpolom) March 26, 2021

Here are some tips for those looking to schedule a vaccine appointment:

Create an ADHS account and complete your profile with your information ahead of time before scheduling your appointment The ADHS website will ask for contact information and insurance information when filling out your profile information

Vaccination sites administering the Pfizer vaccine, including those run by the state, will be able to vaccinate Arizonans age 16 and older

For those without internet access or access to a computer, ADHS says people should call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are provided to counties, are approved for those 18 and older and are currently not being provided at state-run vaccination sites.

Officials say at both Maricopa County and state-run sites, 16- and 17-year-olds will need parental consent to receive the vaccine.

ADHS said it is also now opening appointments at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in Tucson, and, as of this Friday, Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

As of Friday, March 26, over three million doses have been administered in Arizona, with more than one million Arizonans having been fully vaccinated.