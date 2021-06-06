ADHS: 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona has reached a new milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services' data dashboard, the state has administered over six million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Sunday.

The data dashboard also shows about 2.8 million Arizonans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

ADHS also reported 507 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to the virus today.

As vaccinations continue to increase throughout the state, state health leaders are coming up with creative ways to encourage Arizonans to get their COVID-19 shot.

On Saturday, ADHS teamed up with the Arizona Diamondbacks to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in exchange for free tickets and a photo opportunity at the Chase Field dugout.

To increase vaccination rates, ADHS is shifting its vaccine strategy from state-run large vaccination sites to community-focused pop-up events.

All state-run vaccination sites are expected to close on or before Monday, June 28, ADHS said.

This comes as President Biden also launched a "Month of Action", a series of programs designed to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the president's goal to have 70% of adults partially vaccinated.

Several programs that are part of the "Month of Action" include incentives like free beer, free childcare and longer pharmacy hours.