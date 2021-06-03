ADHS: Arizona's state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites to shut down by June 28

PHOENIX — Arizona's state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will begin to slowly shut down "over the coming weeks," the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday, and will instead focus on bringing more shots to local neighborhoods, pharmacies, and doctors' offices.

All state-run vaccination sites are expected to close on or before Monday, June 28, ADHS said.

Saturday, June 5, will be the last day that people can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine -- state sites only have Pfizer -- and the last day to schedule their second dose.

You can visit http://www.azdhs.gov/FindVaccine to book an appointment.

Anyone who receives their first dose after June 5 will be given information to receive their second dose at another site.

“We’re in a much different position today than we were early in the year, with enough vaccine available throughout Arizona for virtually anyone to get vaccinated when they want close to home," said Dr. Cara Christ in a statement.

State vaccination sites are currently operating at Gila River Area in Glendale, ASU's Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Dexcom's warehouse in Mesa, WestWorld of Scottsdale, University of Arizona in Tucson, Yuma Civic Center in Yuma, and at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Those 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at one of the state's sites.

To date, more than 3.3 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona, of which 2.8 million are considered to be fully vaccinated, according to ADHS.