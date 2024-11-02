Woman reunites with rideshare driver who helped her after falling on hot pavement in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Lyft passenger reached out to ABC15 in October, hoping to find the driver who helped her after she fell on hot pavement in Scottsdale.

Well, we found that driver.

When ABC15 first met Karen Fischer of Scottsdale, she showed pictures of what happened when she took a spill on some uneven, extremely hot pavement in Old Town Scottsdale during a sweltering August day.

”Never thought about dying until I was down there thinking, ‘Boy this could be the end,” said Fischer in October.

Fischer suffered third-degree burns that put her in the hospital for more than 20 days and she needed a skin graph as part of the recovery.

The 69-year-old didn’t want to think about how much worse those injuries would be if it weren't for a stranger in the form of a rideshare driver she only knew as Sandra.

Fischer said the driver picked her up off the hot pavement, took her home where she helped get Fischer inside safely, and then came back to check on her later that same day.

After that first story aired, Sandra reached out to ABC15 saying that she too wanted to give Fischer a long overdue hug.

”You’re beautiful, thank you, my angel,” said Fischer embracing Sandra Rodriguez, originally from California.

Rodriguez explained before she drove for Lyft, she was a truck driver until she had her firstborn.

Lyft helps her make some money to support her growing family, she says.

”If I saw you or anyone who needed help, I would probably do it again,” said Rodriguez.

On Friday, numbers were exchanged with brunch plans on the horizon and the two fawned over pics of Rodriguez's baby, Mason.

Fischer even slid Rodriguez a thank you card filled with gift certificates and some birthday cash as November 1st is Sandra’s 39th birthday.

Fischer reached out to ABC15 in hopes of getting a hug from a helpful stranger and in doing that she got plenty, including a new role of Mason’s ‘AZ Grams.’