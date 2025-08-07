WATCH: Young Valley girl hosting 'Climb For a Cause' to help those in need

PHOENIX — With heart, hustle, and a harness, 11-year-old Mara Northey is turning her passion for helping others into action, organizing fundraisers, and rallying community support.

She is now hosting “Climb for a Cause,” a charity event at Gecko Climbing Gym, where every dollar raised helps lift people out of homelessness.

Through her partnership with Trevor’s Vision, a local nonprofit that helps families get back on their feet, Mara donated hundreds of shoes to those in need last year. Now, she’s reaching even higher with her latest event.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with Mara about what drives her mission at such a young age, and met David, a man who once lived on the streets, but thanks to Trevor's Vision, is now a proud homeowner with a job and a family.

You can sign up for "Climb for a Cause" by clicking here.

Watch the full video in the player above.