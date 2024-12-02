How you can help a Valley 10-year-old collect shoes for the unhoused community

A 10-year-old Valley boy is hoping to spread holiday cheer, but he needs your help!

The youngster is collecting shoes to donate to people who are currently unhoused, and he wants to donate hundreds of pairs.

If you’d like to help, you can donate money online, or you can ship them - with the deadline to receive them being Dec. 9 - to the following address:

Union Park at Norterra - The Post

ATTN: Shoes for Hope

25325 N 21st Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85085

Learn more about the charity mission in the video player above.