How you can help a Valley 10-year-old collect shoes for the unhoused community

The youngster is collecting shoes to donate to people who are currently unhoused, and he wants to donate hundreds of pairs.
A 10-year-old Valley boy is hoping to spread holiday cheer, but he needs your help! 

If you’d like to help, you can donate money online, or you can ship them - with the deadline to receive them being Dec. 9 - to the following address:

Union Park at Norterra - The Post
ATTN: Shoes for Hope
25325 N 21st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085

