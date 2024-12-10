WATCH: Valley students get new shoes, day of festive fun with the D-backs

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks players are giving back to the community by providing a special "Winter Classic" holiday experience to kids around the Valley.

Hundreds of kids from Title I schools went to Chase Field on Tuesday to meet baseball stars, get new shoes, and spend the day playing sports and enjoying holiday festivities.

Corbin Caroll, Kevin Ginkel, mascot Baxter, and alumni Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez were among the special guests from the team.

The opportunity is all thanks to a partnership between the D-backs and the University of Phoenix.

The schools that participated on Tuesday included: Children’s First Leadership Academy, Friendly House Academia del Pueblo, Herrera School for the Arts & Dual Language, St. Peter’s Indian Mission, Valencia Newcomer School and Vista College Prep schools Maryvale, Hadley and Metro North.

See the kids in action in Elenee Dao's full report in the video player above.