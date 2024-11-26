WATCH: Valley kids embark on 64-second shopping spree at The Crayola Store

CHANDLER, AZ — Three lucky kids from the Valley took part in a speedy shopping spree in Chandler on Tuesday with the help of the U.S. Marines.

The kids, ranging in age from 7 to 10, each teamed up with a Marine to grab as many things as they could in 64 seconds at The Crayola Store.

The participants were randomly selected for the annual holiday event through a raffle and were able to keep whatever their Marine could carry after that 64-second period.

In addition, Crayola duplicated all of the chosen items to be donated to the local Toys for Tots campaign.

