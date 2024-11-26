Watch Now
WATCH: Valley kids embark on 64-second shopping spree at The Crayola Store

The Crayola Store will duplicate and donate the same shopped items to Toys for Tots
Three special kids from the Valley took part in a speedy shopping spree in Chandler on Tuesday with the help of the U.S. Marines.
The kids, ranging in age from 7 to 10, each teamed up with a Marine to grab as many things as they could in 64 seconds at The Crayola Store.

The participants were randomly selected for the annual holiday event through a raffle and were able to keep whatever their Marine could carry after that 64-second period.

In addition, Crayola duplicated all of the chosen items to be donated to the local Toys for Tots campaign.

