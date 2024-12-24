WATCH: Valley family celebrating sobriety, togetherness for baby's first Christmas

The holidays are a special time for families, but one Valley family is celebrating extra special milestones this season: health, togetherness and sobriety.

This is baby Lorenzo’s first Christmas.

He and his mother, Kristi, were in inpatient care at Jacob’s Hope, a specialty nursery in Mesa that provides care for babies with prenatal drug exposure. Jacob’s Hope offers these babies and their mothers a chance to transition from the hospital to recovery and home to thrive.

Kristi, who is now sober, about how she overcame addiction and the life-changing experiences she and her family have had thanks to Jacob's Hope.