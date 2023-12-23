WATCH: Valley couple donates SUV to veteran and his family ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX — An Army National Guard veteran and his family received a life-changing gift Friday after a Valley couple graciously gave their SUV to the family.

Larry and Rhonda Mathis reached out to Sanderson Ford because they wanted to give the car to a veteran.

Sanderson then reached out to Military Assistance Mission, who found a veteran deserving of a new vehicle.

Brandon Logan is a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He, his wife, and their 5-month-old baby have had to Uber everywhere because they cannot afford a vehicle.

Sanderson Ford's David Kimmerle, who is also a veteran, was on hand to give the keys to Brandon and his family.

Watch the full story in the player above.