WATCH: Valley artist adds color to the lives of those in need, one canvas at a time

PHOENIX — When St. Vincent de Paul’s De Paul Manor first opened its doors to those in need, the rooms offered shelter, but little color. With its walls empty and bare, the organization was determined to make it more welcoming.

That’s when 85-year-old local artist Betsy Vincent stepped in with a gift no one expected: more than 1,000 original paintings.

Now, every wall is alive with art, and every resident leaves with a piece of beauty to call their own.

One year in, the shelter has served 159 people, 43 of whom have already moved into permanent housing.

