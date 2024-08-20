WATCH: Inside St. Vincent de Paul's new 100-bed facility for older or disabled adults

PHOENIX — This week is the start of better days for some who are working to escape homelessness in Phoenix.

St. Vincent de Paul has started moving people in to live at the new De Paul Manor facility at its main campus near I-10 and 7th Avenue.

One hundred cubical-like beds are spaced throughout 50,000 square feet of the facility. The space serves as a "transitional housing shelter for seniors and adults living with disabilities experiencing homelessness," the organization says.

The residents of De Paul Manor will be connected to case managers to help with financial literacy, health care, workforce training, and, starting in October, an animal care facility.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

When asked how the community could help St. Vincent de Paul, staff mentioned two things: The society is always looking for the funds needed to help someone transitioning out of their programs once permanent housing is secured. These would be costs like the first month’s rent or a deposit. There’s also an invitation for community partners to volunteer their services at their facilities.

To learn more about how to help or get help, click here.

Watch ABC15's Jordan Bontke's full report in the video player above.