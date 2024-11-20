WATCH: Tempe teen athlete inspiring others, leaving legacy beyond the mat

TEMPE, AZ — The odds were stacked against Aidan Odom, but that didn't stop the Corona Del Sol High School senior from becoming one of the top wrestlers in the state and earning a full college scholarship.

ABC15 is sharing the inspiring story of the talented teenager who grew up in a non-traditional home. He overcame multiple childhood and health challenges and now mentors children facing similar issues.

Odom, who plans to become a teacher and wrestling coach, helps others seeking the same support he once depended on through the Youth Impact Mentoring Program.

Cameron Polom saw Odom in action on Tuesday and learned why leaving a legacy beyond his athletic achievements is so important to him. Watch the full story in the video player above.