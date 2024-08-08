WATCH: 'Running4Alec' keeps Marine Sgt. Alec Langen's memory and legacy alive

CHANDLER, AZ — Six months after Marine Sgt. Alec Langen's tragic death, his family is keeping his legacy alive and raising thousands of dollars for the foundation created in his honor.

Alec's parents, Caryn and Steven, launched "Running4Alec" after his death.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

The foundation helps ease the burden of the impacted families and their loved ones by offering financial assistance.

Learn more about the foundation and how the family is keep Alec's legacy alive by watching the video in the player above.