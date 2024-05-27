Family of fallen Marine Sgt. Alec Langen launches non-profit to support fallen aircrew 

Caryn and Steven Langen’s son, Alec, was a sergeant in the Marines.

"The Marine Corps has been amazing, a lot of them have reached out to us today just letting us know that the Langen's are in their thoughts, which is what Memorial Day is about, right? We remember the fallen,” Caryn told ABC15. “We never thought we'd be a part of that.”

Sgt. Langen was one of five Marines killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year in San Diego — he was 23 years old. This Memorial Day carries a little more extra weight.

“We've always honored people on Memorial Day, just because of our background in the military and my service as well. So this year, it hits really differently than any other and I think it's going to be that way, I think for forever,” Steven said.

To honor their son, they launched running4Alec.org, a non-profit aimed at supporting the families of fallen aircrew and military mishaps.

“We thought, what better way than to run for Alec and to get donations on his behalf in order to send to those other organizations,” Steven said. “So 100% of the things received donation-wise are going to go to foundations that we are going to select that help families of aviation mishaps or just mishaps in the military just generally.”

They’ll document their journey and runs not only in the U.S. but around the world.

“We're doing some Marine Corps half marathons later this year, but we're also going to Germany, that was one of Alex's favorite places to visit. So we're doing one in a town that was kind of his hometown, and then we're also doing one in London in July,” Steven said.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

But the first run will hold extra significance.

“It is in Miramar in San Diego where he was stationed, it's a run on their flight line. So we felt that it was an appropriate first run for us and it is only a 5K,” Caryn said.

To join in on Alec’s journey, participate in runs and donate you can visit running4alec.org.

Like Caryn and Steven, Memorial Day holds a special place in the hearts of many who lost loved ones serving in the military.

Jennifer Mireau remembered her father, Larry Daniels, a civil engineer who served in the U.S. Air Force.

“I heard all the stories about when he fought in Vietnam, and I know that when I see other people that have the same kind have a similar kind of story we can sit and talk and think about how great our parents were for what they did and their sacrifices, I can’t even imagine what that was like,” Mireau said.

Mireau spent Memorial Day with her kids and her mother, remembering the heroism that Daniels and all the others who served exemplified throughout their lives and military careers.

“A lot of them died fighting for our country, for our rights and our way of life and I think that’s something to be appreciative of and we all need to not just remember, but come out every year to show our support,” Mireau said.