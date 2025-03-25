WATCH: Prescott man gifts Valley family a priceless piece of his home

PRESCOTT, AZ — For Erica Monaghan, a simple drive through Prescott turned into an emotional journey. Passing by her late father’s former home, she spotted something that brought back important memories.

Erica's father had bought the home years before he lost his battle with cancer at age 59 and outside was a porch swing where they spent countless hours talking and laughing as a family.

Hoping to bring a piece of her past home, she left a note for the new owners, asking if they’d consider selling it.

At first, they thought she was interested in the whole house! But once Erica shared the swing’s significance, homeowner Jacob insisted she take it — at no charge.

Touched by the gesture, Erica returned with a brand-new bench as a token of appreciation. Now, that cherished swing has been lovingly restored and hangs in her Chandler backyard; a piece of the past given new life.

ABC15's Cameron Polom sat down with Erica and spoke with Jacob to relive this heartwarming exchange.