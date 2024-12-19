Watch Now
WATCH: Phoenix special education teacher surprised with a new car

Hope Dinnan previously rode the bus to and from her school every day
PHOENIX — A special education teacher in Phoenix got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday!

Hope Dinnan relies on public transportation to get to and from Constitution Elementary School every day... that is, until now. Thanks to the generosity of a local church, Dinnan was surprised with a new car!

The church reached out to the district looking to find a deserving teacher to give the car to as a donation, and interviewed several teachers during the process, eventually picking Dinnan. The teachers were told they were being interviewed by a local newspaper about their careers.

Dinnan was chosen in part because of her 45-minute bus ride each way to work, her work with special needs students, and for being a single mom who also cares for a son with special needs.

Watch the moment of the surprise, and learn about Dinnan and the generous church behind the donation in the player above!

