WATCH: Phoenix high school basketball team proves everyone deserves a place in the game

PHOENIX — At Sandra Day O’Connor High School, the basketball team isn’t just about winning games — it’s about making sure everyone feels like part of the team.

The state runner-ups are on a mission to include classmates in the action, both at games and around campus.

On Tuesday night, that mission turned into magic when Jackson, a devoted fan born with Down syndrome, was invited onto the court to take a half-court shot — and he made it!

The gym erupted in cheers while teammates and students stormed the floor in pure joy. But for Jackson, this is about more than just one moment. These friendships and these opportunities are giving him confidence and a true sense of belonging.

In the video player above, ABC15 Cameron Polom highlights this heartwarming experience and how Sandra Day O’Connor High School is proving that everyone deserves a place in the game.