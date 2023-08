PHOENIX — So many people were stuck in Monday morning's monster traffic jam on Interstate 10.

A sluggish start to kick off the week for sure, but one Valley food truck tried to make things a little more palatable.

One of those trucks struck was Ralph’s Snack Bar. Behind the wheel was food truck veteran, Beto Michel, and at the grill was Dawnae Funk.

The two made the most of the situation by serving drivers standing outside their cars waiting.

