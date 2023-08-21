I-10 shut down due to police situation near 16th Street

PHOENIX — A portion of Interstate 10 is shut down near downtown Phoenix due to a "law enforcement matter."

The closure is in both directions near 16th Street.

Traffic is backed up for several miles in the area. Watch live video from Air15 in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The closure was put in place before 8 a.m. Monday and there is no estimated time for reopening.

It's the second major freeway closed Monday morning.

A deadly motorcycle crash shut down westbound lanes of Loop 202 near McClintock Drive, resulting in a lengthy backup for East Valley drivers.

