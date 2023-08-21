Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down Loop 202 near McClintock Drive

TEMPE, AZ — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle is causing a large traffic backup Monday morning in the area of the Loop 202 Red Mountain and Loop 101 interchange.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says a motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after striking a disabled car in the westbound HOV lane along L-202.

DPS says the rider was thrown off the motorcycle and struck by another car. The rider has not been identified.

Traffic is shut down in the area due to the crash and drivers should expect delays during the morning commute. Traffic is expected to reopen later Monday morning.

https://www.abc15.com/traffic/crash-involving-motorcycle-causing-serious-traffic-backups-on-loop-202-near-mcclintock-drive

The investigation is underway.

Check current traffic conditions here.