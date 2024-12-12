WATCH: Peoria students provide thousands of books to children in Kenya

West Valley students are spreading the gift and joy of reading to children thousands of miles away.

BASIS Peoria attendees, through their UNICEF Club, partnered with the African Library Project to provide a fully stocked library to youth in Kenya.

The students in Africa were given more than 2,000 books, creating countless opportunities where they previously lacked such resources.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shares this story about empowering communities, bridging worlds, and proving that small actions can make monumental changes.