Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Peoria students provide thousands of books to children in Kenya

Local students sharing the gifts of reading and learning
West Valley students are spreading the gift and joy of reading to children thousands of miles away. BASIS Peoria attendees, through their UNICEF Club, partnered with the African Library Project to provide a fully stocked library to youth in Kenya. The students in Africa were given more than 2,000 books, creating countless opportunities where they previously lacked such resources.
Posted

West Valley students are spreading the gift and joy of reading to children thousands of miles away.

BASIS Peoria attendees, through their UNICEF Club, partnered with the African Library Project to provide a fully stocked library to youth in Kenya.

The students in Africa were given more than 2,000 books, creating countless opportunities where they previously lacked such resources.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shares this story about empowering communities, bridging worlds, and proving that small actions can make monumental changes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo