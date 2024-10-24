Watch Now
WATCH: Nonprofit group helps AZ students attend theater for the first time

Thousands of underserved students were invited to an Orpheum Theater concert
Thousands of Arizona students experienced the magic of live music on Wednesday, including some who were exposed to the theater for the first time.
Posted

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona students experienced the magic of live music on Wednesday, including some who were exposed to the theater for the first time.

The Title I students were invited on a field trip to see a string quartet concert at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

The trip was put on by Act One, a non-profit group that helps underserved students get more exposure to the arts.

According to a 2024 Arizona Department of Education report, 644 Arizona schools currently offer no arts education. Thirty-nine percent of those are Title I schools.

