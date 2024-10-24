WATCH: Nonprofit group helps AZ students attend theater for the first time

PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona students experienced the magic of live music on Wednesday, including some who were exposed to the theater for the first time.

The Title I students were invited on a field trip to see a string quartet concert at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

The trip was put on by Act One, a non-profit group that helps underserved students get more exposure to the arts.

According to a 2024 Arizona Department of Education report, 644 Arizona schools currently offer no arts education. Thirty-nine percent of those are Title I schools.

Watch Jordan Bontke's full report on the impactful experience in the video player above.