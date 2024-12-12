Watch Now
WATCH: Deaf robotics team wins highest teamwork award at recent competition

The team from the Phoenix School for the Deaf was the only deaf school to be in the competition
One Valley robotics team is showing that any challenge can be overcome with hard work. The team at the Phoenix School for the Deaf recently took home the highest teamwork award at their competition.
They were the only deaf school in the competition.

They were tasked with coding and programming their robot to perform certain tasks within a certain time frame.

