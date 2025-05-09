WATCH: Chandler dentist recalls 2021 explosion, says he's a better person because of it

CHANDLER, AZ — In August 2021, a natural gas explosion blew off the roof and destroyed the storefronts of businesses at a strip mall near Ray and Rural roads in Chandler.

Investigators later determined that a cracked Southwest Gas line was to blame.

The incident led to years of healing and rebuilding for many businesses and victims.

Dr. James Heaton, whose Smiles of Chandler business was destroyed in the blast, says he reevaluated every aspect of his physical space as he rebuilt it, which made him rethink his entire business model.

He says he's a better person and dentist because of the experience, and he became a more empathetic listener to his staff and patients.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke talked with Dr. Heaton about the years after the explosion and how it has impacted his life and others.