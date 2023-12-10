Watch Now
WATCH: Catholic Charities gives away gifts to more than 800 kids

Gifts given to families during 'Emergency Santa' event are tailored to what their kids want
It's the season of giving and people receiving gifts are feeling grateful, especially during high inflation.
Several community organizations are collecting donations to give away free gifts to families who need a little bit of a boost this holiday season.

On Saturday, Catholic Charities was among those doing their toy giveaways through what's called "Emergency Santa." The gifts given to families are tailored to what their kids want.

